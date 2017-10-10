Traffic concerns as Westfield construction project continues

A construction fiasco leaves drivers hitting the brakes. A long-term project on Little River road in Westfield is causing flooding and traffic headaches.

“It’s crazy over there. About 40 minute wait to just get down the road,” said Danny Sweringen of Westfield.

Drivers traveled through flooding on an unpaved portion of the road on Sunday. The water created traffic issues for those passing through.

“It’s kind of a little bit slow down for me for my business,” says Ty Huynh, owner of Royal Nails and Spa. He noticed a decline in business since August when the construction started. He says other business owners have noticed the decline as well.

Western Mass News reached out MassDOT. The department said in a statement:

“...The contractor for this project recently placed pea stone to smooth out the roadway, and they will conduct paving operations during overnight hours this week. This will ensure the project area has an intermediate course of pavement, and all work on the project is expected to be completed by next spring.”

The city of Westfield said the construction along a part of Route 187 will improve sidewalks, a new drainage system, widen roadways, and a realignment of Shaker Road and the Route 187 intersection.

