Warm fall weather boosts business at local golf courses

This summer-like October has impacted some who thrive on the cool crisp days of fall to make money.

However, the sunshine has helped one very weather dependent business.

First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said that today is actually 12 to 15 degrees warmer than the average temperature for October.

It's a great day for golf, according to Jack McCarthy

"It's a beautiful day at Wycoff Country Club. Course is in great shape, enjoying the fall weather," McCarthy said.

McCarthy and his buddies hit the green on the toasty October day

"We are doing well. No one is bleeding yet, everyone is having a good time," McCarthy noted.

With solid conditions for the course, "it's been the best year I've seen in years and years," said Tim McKenna, assistant to the golf pro at Wycoff Country Club.

McKenna has been a member for years.

"It's absolutely perfect this year. You can play the ball down, which is unusual when you don't have a lot of water," McKenna added.

That means that the lack of rain makes the course dry and the ball will have more of a bounce than during a wet season.

Both McCarthy and McKenna said that they hope Mother Nature keeps this type of weather coming

"It's beautiful. I hope we can go for another two months," McCarthy added.

It might not be time to put away the clubs just yet.

"You're crazy! We are still in shorts, it's comfortable as can be. Take the clubs out," McKenna explained.

