Springfield seniors take protest over closing of Mason Square Center to city hall

A group of Springfield seniors is upset that their center is scheduled to close before a new senior center opens.

They said Tuesday that it temporarily leaves them without services including a popular lunch program.

Some Springfield seniors spent part of their day not at the Mason Square center, where they're comfortable, but at city hall, where they brought a protest to Mayor Sarno's office.

Chanting 'support our seniors,' a group of seniors want the services at their Mason Square center, including the low cost lunch program, to remain available until the new center opens at Blunt Park.

"We have a group of people who need to have a lunch. For some of them, that's the only meal they have all day," said Yolanda Daley.

Seniors said that the Mason Square center will close this Friday, but the new center at Blunt Park won't be open by then.

"We thought originally if they're closing the senior center. we would be able in a week or two to go to the new center for lunch, but that's not happening," said Lynn Hallowell with the Mason Square Senior Center.

Seniors feel they're being left alone.

"What about us? Where are we going to go? A lot of people are in bad condition. We don't know if we'll have a bus route to go to the center, that's bad," Daley explained.

That's why seniors are also asking for a transportation plan to get them to the new center from Mason Square.

"I'm upset because some people drive, but I live there and I don't have transportation to go. I have PVTA, but that's it," said Lorraine Babij.

After their protest on the steps of city hall, they went inside to the mayor's office.

The mayor's office told Western Mass News late Tuesday afternoon that the Mason Wright center has offered room for meals in the interim and that city officials have reached out to the Greater Springfield Senior Services to see if they can provide meals.

The transportation plan is still in the works.

