Warmer temperatures keeping pool season alive

In a weather dependent business, you are at the mercy of Mother Nature.

With a wet summer this year morphing into a scorching fall, one industry said that it has some people changing their shopping habits when it comes to pools.

This summer didn't start off as a splashing success for one local pool company:

"Every single time I went to dig a pool above or in ground, it would rain. We had a lot of ground water this year, where last year in 2016, we had no rain at all. It was just dry and hot," said Ted Hebert with Teddy Bear Pools and Spas in Chicopee.

Hebert said that this hot weather has turned things around, with many pool owners not yet closing up shop for the season.

"We do several hundred, if not 1,400 pool closings, but people pushed off the dates until October because even this weekend is going to be 80 degrees," Hebert noted.

If you are one of those people who has yet to pack up the pool for the season, there are a few regular maintenance things you should still keep in mind:

"Number 1, just because it gets cool, don't stop sanitizing your pool with chlorine or we use EcoSmart. Number 2, use a solar blanket if you want to keep the water warm or if you can afford it, get a heat pump," Hebert explained.

As many of us are already looking to skip past the rest of fall, winter, and spring to next summer, "we have done a lot more installs this past September and into August, a lot of people are planning for next year," Hebert said.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.