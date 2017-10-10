Agawam voters head to the polls for preliminary election

It's election day in Agawam. Voters are going to the polls in a preliminary election that will narrow the field of candidates for mayor and city council.

There will be a new mayor in Agawam in November. Incumbent Richard Cohen, while not running for mayor, is running for city council.

Topping the ballot is the mayor's race.

Three candidates - city council president James Cichetti , recently retired school superintendent William Sapelli, and local businessman Vakny Chonmany - are battling for the top two positions to get on the November ballot.

Their supporters are vocal .

"Bill Sapelli is a gentleman who started off as a teacher, then administrator and finally ended his career as a superintendent," said Lou Conte, a Sapelli supporter.

John Wilkie, a Cichetti supporter added, "I knew him since he was a a kid. He was always a conscientious person. He's been good on the city council and I think he'll do good as our mayor."

"Vakny is a fresh face on the Agawam political scene. He's going to do an excellent job as mayor," said Karen McCarthy.

Outgoing mayor Richard Cohen is not seeking reelection-election as mayor. However, he is a candidate for city council.

Twenty-four council candidates are on the preliminary ballot.. The lowest two vote-getters will be eliminated .

The top 22 will appear on the November ballot.

Western Mass News asked town clerk Vince Gioscia what he expected for a turnout.

"I'm figuring between 15 and 20 percent," Gioscia noted.

The winners of the preliminary election will face off on November 7.

Polls in Agawam will be open until 8 p.m.

