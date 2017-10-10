Holyoke's mayor addresses controversial high school assembly

An investigation is underway at Holyoke High School after a controversial incident that took place on Friday at a school assembly for Latino Heritage Month. Now, the school district is revising protocol for student presentations.

City leaders are coming forward following a controversial assembly at Holyoke High School on Friday.

The assembly was part of Latino Heritage Month.

A student read a spoken-word poem about her Puerto Rican heritage, but the presentation made some students uncomfortable.

It was a school presentation about cultural stereotypes and minorities in America, but it spiraled into a city-wide debate.

"No one's going to be disciplined for this, nor should they," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

In Holyoke Public Schools, where nearly 80 percent of students are Hispanic, classes are celebrating Latino Heritage Month.

In a video, you see a Holyoke High School student presenting a spoken-word poem about her Puerto Rican heritage and what it's like to be a minority in America.

"Spoken word is a form of expression," Morse noted.

In her poem, the student made jokes about other cultures and referenced racism against Latinos.

"Given some of the messages and the conversations that the poem in the spoken-word performance has resulted in, I do think we need to be very deliberate and strategic about the follow-up conversations to it," Morse added.

The poetry performance offended some students, according to a statement released by Holyoke Public Schools, so they left the auditorium.

"Just as she had a right to express her feelings, those students in the audience who didn't agree with her have the same right to express their opinions, whether that means sitting or not applauding or walking out," Morse explained.

In retaliation, someone wrote a list of the names of students who left. The piece of paper is now under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.

School and city officials said that there is no threat of violence.

"Your student will be safe at school, no matter what they look like, what language they speak, or what perspective they have," Morse said.

Morse told us there is no planned discipline that he knows of for any of the students involved. He said that this should not be about discipline and rather about having conversations with students and using this as a teaching moment.

