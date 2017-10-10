Springfield Election Commissioner struggles to communicate with family in Puerto Rico

A city of Springfield employee is trying to do what she can for her family in Puerto Rico and sharing their story of survival after Hurricane Maria.

The Springfield Election Commissioner said that her family is in Puerto Rico and along with limited food and water, communication has been a huge struggle.

Gladys Oyola told Western Mass News that more needs to be done, and it needs to be done quick.

“It’s been wide range. Some families’ damage has been minimal. Cousin lost her home completely because she lives in lower area.”

Gladys Oyola said that her family in Puerto Rico continues to fight for survival.

“Currently living off generator, but once the fuel runs out, then my grandfather who is 79 has to go into town and wait in line to get fuel to fuel the generator to keep food cool.”

On September 20, Hurricane Maria barreled through the country and didn't take mercy on anyone.

“My particular family lives in Hill Country, so they have limited access on a good day to downtown areas. To think there’s trees down and they aren’t able to communicate to central areas have been extremely scary.”

Gladys said her grandparents are in Aguas Buenas and it's where she was born.

She also has her uncles and aunt living there.

“It's been hugely frustrating. Over here we're used to getting on the cell phone or computers getting in touch at all times of days, and not being able to get in touch with them one on one for weeks is really frustrating.”

Gladys told Western Mass News that all anyone can do is do their part to help.

Luckily in western Mass there is a strong Puerto Rican community, and folks ready to step up.

“It’s been great to see people help, keep us sane, because it does get stressful walking around trying to find out if family is okay. We're trying to figure out the next steps now.”

Gladys said that the plan is to move her family temporarily to Florida as soon as possible.

She also has family there who were affected by Hurricane Irma, but thankfully not as bad.