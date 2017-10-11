Family of Springfield's fourth homicide victim asks for change

It's been five months since 36-year old Ivery Downie was found with a fatal gunshot wound at a Mobil gas station in Springfield.

Downie was pumping gas just after 2:30 p.m. on May 11 when police say he was shot for an unknown reason.

Police still have no suspects, and now Downie's family and supporters are looking to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"It's been a huge loss, a huge void we can't fill. We want answers," said Katrina Banks, Downie's sister.

Downie's family is now asking for change to the Main Street gas station.

"Working cameras on the outside, they need to fix the fencing that's behind the gas station because people can sneak in easily and creep up on anybody," Banks added.

The family would also like to see a security guard stationed outside the gas station that's open 24 hours a day.

An attendant at the gas station told Western Mass News there was an overnight employee who saw two suspects heading towards the apartment complex next door.

Forensics units did examine the area for potential footprints but the suspect, or suspects, were never found, and the investigation continued.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stresses an investigation like this will take time.

"We do try to work hand in hand with businesses and if something negative comes up then we move at the forefront to continue that," Sarno noted.

Organizers tell Western Mass News that they will be at the corner of Dover and Main streets from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

