Vigil to remember Springfield's 4th homicide victim of the year is underway

This morning, a vigil in remembrance of 36-year old Ivery Downie, Springfield’s fourth homicide victim of the year, is happening at the very place he was killed.

Family members and supporters have been outside the Mobil gas station, at 3111 Main Street, since 2 this morning holding signs that say Justice for Ivery.

The family said they want the community to be aware of how unsafe the 24-hour gas station really is, now exactly five months removed from Downie’s death.

They say a lack of working cameras, on site security and proper fencing led to his death and no suspect.

Downie was pumping gas at the Mobil station, overnight, when police say he was shot for an unknown reason. When police arrived to the scene a little before 3 a.m., they found Downie laying on top of a flower pot.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died less than an hour later.

An attendant at the gas station told Western Mass News there was an overnight employee that night who saw two suspects heading towards the apartment complex next door.

Forensics units did examine the area for potential footprints but the suspect, or suspects, were never found, and the investigation continued.

The Community Coalition for Justice, CCJ, has now joined hands with the family of Ivery Downie, calling for changes to be made to prevent anyone else who uses this gas station from suffering the same fate.

"Unfortunately, the compromised fencing, dilapidated non-functioning car wash, irregular maintenance of landscaping and reported non-working cameras at this gas station indicate a callous disregard for neighborhood residents,” Vira Cage, an organizer with CCJ, said.

Family and friends remain worried about the station being in a high traffic area and also so close to the highway.

“The community needs to be made aware of how unsafe this Mobil gas station on Main street is as there is a casino opening in the South End in 2018 and there will be an increase of patrons stopping at this particular gas station as they are driving on Interstate 91,” Downie’s sister, Katrina Banks, said.

Organizers tell Western Mass News that they will be at the corner of Dover and Main streets until 7 this morning. Then again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

