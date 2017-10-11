A brief cool down to end the week

Not much rain will make it to the ground tonight as high pressure to our north tries to pump in drier air. A trace to a tenth of an inch is possible through 5am, then we clear and dry out! Temps fall into the upper 40s with a continued breeze.

Go ahead and break out the fall boots for Thursday as high pressure to our north brings us a seasonable afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will have a good north-northeast breeze around and a completely sunny sky most of the day. Winds lighten Thursday night and temps fall fast. Frost is possible through Friday morning as temps dip into the middle 30s!

High pressure continues to bring nice weather Friday, but will be heading east, bringing in more of a southerly wind flow. Temperatures and dew points will begin to climb going into the weekend. Expect a good amount of clouds Saturday with a few morning showers possible, then a warm, muggy Sunday with very low rain chances.

A cold front will sweep southward Sunday night into Monday with a chance for showers, followed by a big air mass change. A trough of low pressure moves over New England by Tuesday, bringing daytime temps in the 50s and low 60s and nighttime temps in the 30s through midweek!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.