Increasing clouds, showers late

We saw a beautiful day yesterday with much lower humidity, but well-above seasonable temperatures. Most highs climbed into the middle and upper 70s, which is a good 10-15 degrees above normal.

It is a cool start this morning though with temperatures near 50. Clouds will be on the increase this morning and will thicken up throughout the day ahead of our next weather system. We'll still see some veiled sunshine this morning making for a nice sunrise and temperatures will be cooler with readings into the upper 60's. Showers are likely later today-more toward the evening, but rain looks light and scattered. Showers exit late tonight as low pressure heads south and east.

Strong high pressure will build to our north tonight and tomorrow, keeping the heavy rain away and ushering in cooler air. High temps tomorrow only make it to the lower to mid-60s with increasing sunshine. Our coolest night will be tomorrow night into Friday morning with some low to mid 30's possible. Friday is looking like a classic mid-October day! Sunny, cool and crisp!

Things will start to warm up as we head into the weekend. It will become more humid as the weekend goes on too. High pressure heads southeast of us Saturday, which will bring in more of a southerly wind flow and some cloudiness. We will see a mainly dry day, although we can't rule out a stray morning shower. It will be warmer with temperatures into the lower 70's. A cold front will be to our north Sunday, so expect a warmer more humid day. This front will move southward into western Mass by Sunday night and Monday morning with a few showers. Most of the moisture with this front looks to dry up as it pushes through. However, it will bring in cooler, drier air for the start of next week.