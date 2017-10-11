Chicopee police arrest 1 adult, 3 teens after 'large fight'

A 24-year-old woman and three teenagers were arrested in Chicopee following an altercation Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officer Mike Wilk said the fight broke out across 580 Meadow Street around 2:35 p.m.

Wilk said the fight got “out of control” and some officers trying to break up the altercation were assaulted.

A 16-year-old boy from Chicopee and a 17-year-old girl from Holyoke left their six-month-old child in the stroller during the fight, according to Wilk.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating, and the child is currently staying with their grandfather.

24-year-old Hailey Rodriguez of Chicopee was arrested on disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a pregnant person.

Rodriguez allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old pregnant woman from Springfield.

Wilk said that same woman Rodriguez is accused of assaulting will be summonsed to court for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon charge.

A 16-year-old girl from Holyoke was also arrested. Each juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct and additional charges.

No police officers were injured during the fight.

