Massachusetts House approves ban on bump stocks

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts House has approved a bill that would outlaw devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns.

The House voted Wednesday 151-3 in favor of legislation to ban bump stocks, such as those used by the Las Vegas shooter.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker supports a ban.

The devices fit over the stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously.

State Rep. David Linsky, a Natick Democrat, filed legislation that would outlaw any devices that - when attached to a rifle, shotgun or firearm - increase the rate of discharge of the weapon.

Those who violate the measure would face between three and 20 years in prison. The prohibition would take effect 180 days after becoming law.

