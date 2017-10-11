Massachusetts House to consider ban on bump stocks

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts House is set to debate a bill that would outlaw devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on legislation to ban bump stocks, such as those used by the Las Vegas shooter.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker supports a ban.

The devices fit over the stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously.

State Rep. David Linsky, a Natick Democrat, has filed legislation that would outlaw any devices that increase the rate of discharge of a weapon and ban the sale of large capacity feeding devices.

Linksy's bill would also eliminate a state law that allows magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, if they were manufactured prior to 1994.

