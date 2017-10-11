5 arrested, over 400 bags of heroin seized in Springfield

Pictured from Left to Right: Susan Chapman, Victor Rosario)

Pictured from Left to Right: (Victor Rosa, Natasha Blankenship, Angel Suarez)

Springfield police are continuing their efforts to combat drug activity following a series of arrests on Tuesday.

58-year-old Angel Suarez, 32-year-old Natasha Blankenship, and 53-year-old Victor Rosa were arrested after a narcotics operation on the 2200 block of Main Street.

That operation resulted in the recovery of over 300 bags of “crazy” labeled heroin.

27-year-old Victor Rosario and 38-year-old Susan Chapman were arrested after police said they witnessed the two deal heroin on the 600 block of State Street.

Police stopped Chapman’s car after the drug deal and recovered more than 100 bags of “sleep giant” stamped heroin.

Rosario was in possession of 10 bags of heroin and had more than $2,000 in cash, said police.

