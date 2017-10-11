Boy Scouts in western Mass. adds new program to recruit girls

In a historic move, the Boy Scouts of America will now allow girls to join the ranks.

Girls will have the opportunity to join cub scouts and a scouting program for older girls.

This is an exciting announcement for parents like Cara Schneider of Ludlow, whose daughter has been wanting to become a cub scout for years.

"She'll be excited to tell her friends, she'll be excited to be involved in the program and be able to earn the same ranks and do the same types of things that her brother's able to do," said Schneider.

Officials at western Massachusetts council of the boy scouts are excited about the news.



"We're gonna be able to better serve full families, which is our mission to instill the values in scouting to all youth," said David Kruse.



"Little girls have been on boy scout hikes and cub scout meetings for years. This just kind of makes that a little bit more official," added Jeffrey Glaze, Board President of western Massachusetts Council of the Boy Scouts.



Glaze told Western Mass News the best thing that comes out of this announcement is that girls will be able to become eagle scouts.



"It's a very meaningful thing on college applications or if someone goes into the military it's another stripe, and for life," he noted.

The program for older girls is the one that will allow them to attain the rank of eagle scout.

There will be a formal announcement about that next year and it's projected to be available in 2019.

