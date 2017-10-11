Lia Surprise Squad gives fans tickets to the Thunderbirds home opener

The home opener for the Springfield Thunderbirds is this Saturday and the clocks running out to score seats.

Our Western Mass News Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad pulled a few 'hat tricks' to help fans get tickets.

When Rylee and Rachael Kaplan saw Boomer moving in, their faces lit up the board, so we went off-sides and asked what these hockey fans loved about the game.

"The fights," said Rylee Kaplan.

Fighting through stressful times, Rachael said that they were trying to figure out how to get to the game...until the Surprise Squad came by.

"You try to give back to the community and you never expect it back, so when you get it back, it's like oh my goodness, ok. it's just confirmation to do the right thing for the community," Rachel Kaplan noted.

Paying it forward is one power play the Surprise Squad scores on every time.

Going for a hat trick, we moved in on the Salvadore-MacAdam family and we didn't know we were moving in on their eighth wedding anniversary plans...but we hooked them. They were among the fans we found who will be taking in Saturday's game at the MassMutual Center.

If you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

