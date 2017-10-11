Westfield State University students hold rally against hate

Students at Westfield State University are holding a rally after racist and sexist messages were discovered on campus.

Hate speech scrawled on elevator walls, white boards, and outside dorm rooms has students on alert.

On Wednesday night, students will be rallying against hate in hopes of restoring a prevailing message of love on campus.

"I support it one-hundred percent. I'm an R.A. so we talk about this all the time and go through work shops. It's good that the community is coming together as one," said W.S.U. senior Leigh Anne Garlick.

Hundreds are expected to join together at the center of campus for a demonstration.

"I'm friends with the people that were impacted by it. So I think it is very important to bring awareness to the campus and understand that this is an ongoing issue," said W.S.U. junior Shyanne Piers.

Westfield State University president said they may bringing in an outside firm to put new regulations into place.

their goal has always been, and continues to be, to offer an inclusive educational atmosphere.

"We need to continue to talk about it. It's not going to go away really easily," Piers noted.

State police along with school administrators are investigating the incident.

If a suspect is caught, the presidents said that student will be expelled.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.