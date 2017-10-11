Springfield seniors disappointed by the closing of the Mason Square Center

Springfield's Mason Square Senior Center is scheduled to close this Friday.

Seniors there are upset that while their center is closing, a new center in Blunt Park is not ready to open.

It is still an active construction zone with work to be done before it opens.

"This interim period we'll lose people. They don't know where to go, don't know how to go," said Marcia Crenshaw.

On Tuesdays the seniors held a protest on the steps of city hall.

They then carried a message to Mayor Sarno, asking for help, including a transportation plan to get them to the new Blunt Park Center.

We had offered them three or four options. In the overall discussion transportation does come up when the new senior center does open up and we want to make sure we provide for our seniors-- I think we do very well. If they think there was a miscommunication, I apologize on that, but there was options available," said Mayor Sarno.

The mayor said that seniors have the option of visiting other senior centers in the city for their lunches.

Meanwhile, seniors count the hours until their Mason Square Center will close its doors for the final time.

With the Mason Square Center closing and the new senior center in Blunt Park still under construction, the city council will take up the issue at a meeting this Monday at 5:30pm.

