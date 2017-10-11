Local soccer fans react to US team not going to World Cup

In a two-to-one loss to Trinidad & Tobago, the USA Men's Soccer team suffered devastation.

For the first time since 1986, the USA will not be at the World Cup.

Fans said it was a game they shouldn't have lost.

"It was just a perfect storm of bad events last night."

It wasn't only that two-to-one loss to Trinidad & Tobago, but also a loss in eight of its previous nine games.

And now the USA will not be at a World Cup for the first time in three decades.

"It's very disappointing to be a big fan of USA soccer and see this happen. I feel bad for the younger part of the USA team that aren't going to get the World Cup experience that they really need."

Superfan Jason Williams told Western Mass News that he thinks both Coach Bruce Arena and USA Soccer President Sunil Gulati will probably be out.

But despite loss and absence from the World Cup, Jason has a positive outlook.

Fans and experts said this absence will mean changes at the top.

2022 will be the next time USA Men's Soccer will have a chance to be on soccer's biggest stage.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.