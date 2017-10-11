Walmart in Springfield evacuated for bomb threat

Springfield Fire Dept. have responded to the Walmart on 1105 Boston Road for reports of a bomb threat tonight around 7:30p.

Aide to the Fire Commissioner Dennis Leger told Western Mass News that the building has been evacuated while crews investigate.

The bomb threat was called in to the store and reported by an employee.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

