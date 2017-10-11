I-291 West on-ramp to be closed for three weeks

MassDOT has announced that the on-ramp from Bond Street to I-291 westbound in Springfield will be closed for approximately three weeks starting today.

The on-ramp closure is to ensure safe travel for crews and contractors for construction.

For travelers looking to access I-291 westbound and continue to I-91 southbound, the following route is suggested:

Continue on Bond Street

Turn right onto Chestnut Street

Turn right onto Liberty Street

Turn left onto Dwight Street

Turn right onto State Street

Turn left onto Hall of Fame Avenue

Access I-91 southbound

MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.