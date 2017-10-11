I-291 West on-ramp to be closed for three weeks - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

I-291 West on-ramp to be closed for three weeks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

MassDOT has announced that the on-ramp from Bond Street to I-291 westbound in Springfield will be closed for approximately three weeks starting today.

The on-ramp closure is to ensure safe travel for crews and contractors for construction.

For travelers looking to access I-291 westbound and continue to I-91 southbound, the following route is suggested:

  • Continue on Bond Street
  • Turn right onto Chestnut Street
  • Turn right onto Liberty Street
  • Turn left onto Dwight Street
  • Turn right onto State Street
  • Turn left onto Hall of Fame Avenue
  • Access I-91 southbound

MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

