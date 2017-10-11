I-291 West on-ramp to be closed for three weeks

MassDOT has announced that the on-ramp from Bond Street to I-291 westbound in Springfield will be closed for approximately three weeks starting today.
The on-ramp closure is to ensure safe travel for crews and contractors for construction.
For travelers looking to access I-291 westbound and continue to I-91 southbound, the following route is suggested:
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays.
