Westfield State holds rally following racist messages

Students and staff came together at Westfield State University to speak against racism.

This all came after racist and sexist messages were discovered on campus.

Hateful messages were found in several places on campus, but students are doing their best to fight bigotry and bring a voice to love and tolerance for all.

Hateful messages found on elevator walls, white boards and outside dorm rooms have highlighted an unsettling presence of racism on campus.

But Westfield State University students are raising their voice.

Their message: There is no room for hate on their campus.

That remained the focus of Wednesday night’s rally.

“What the president has been doing to try and stop the hate -- he’s addressing it finally and that’s one of the biggest steps we can take,” said Zoe Homuth.

Westfield State University President said that they may be bringing in an outside firm to put new regulations into place.

Their goal is to ensure an inclusive educational atmosphere.

School administrators are supportive of students taking thoughtful action against hate.

“It’s very encouraging to see college-age adults doing this work. Taking leadership in this is so critical, it’s a phenomenal thing to see,” said Calrton Pickron.

State Police along with school administrators are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.