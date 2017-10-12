A frosty night ahead followed by another warm-up

Strong high pressure gave us a sunny, seasonable Thursday across western Mass and will give us a chilly night ahead!

Temperatures will drop quickly this evening under clear skies and with a lighter to calm wind after midnight, temps should approach low to mid-30s by dawn. A FROST ADVISORY is up for all of western Mass for early Friday morning!

After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm quickly under a sunny sky and highs return to the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon. High pressure will be moving farther east and our wind flow will become southerly, which will help to bring in a more humid, warmer air mass for the weekend.

Ahead of a strong cold front, we will stay warm and muggier across western Mass and all of New England actually for the weekend. Highs Saturday get into the low 70s with a lot of clouds around. A few isolated showers may be around, but by no means a washout. We turn breezy Sunday with a southwest wind that could gust to 20-30mph. Showers are expected Sunday night as the cold front enters our area and winds may gust a bit higher as the front moves through.

We will see a sharp temperature drop Sunday night behind the front and we fall into the 40s by Monday morning. We are brisk and cool Monday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies clear out and temps should get the coldest we’ve seen in a while with some 20s and low 30s expected! Most of next week is looking dry, quiet and fall-like with highs near 60 Tuesday and back to near 70 by Thursday.

