Becoming mostly sunny and seasonable today. Frost Advisory in effect tonight

After seeing some showers in the pre dawn hours this morning skies will become mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures today and tomorrow. Temperatures will warm in time for the weekend.

Go ahead and break out the fall boots today as high pressure to our north brings us a seasonable afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will have a good north-northeast breeze around and a completely sunny sky most of the day, once we get rid of the clouds this morning. Winds lighten Thursday night and temps fall fast. Frost is possible through Friday morning as temps dip into the middle 30s! A Frost Advisory will go into effect for all of Western Mass overnight and last until 8 am tomorrow morning! Cover up or bring in any sensitive vegetation.

High pressure continues to bring nice weather Friday, but will be heading east, bringing in more of a southerly wind flow. Temperatures and dew points will begin to climb going into the weekend. Expect a good amount of clouds Saturday with a few morning showers possible, then a warm, muggy Sunday with very low rain chances.

A cold front will sweep southward Sunday night into Monday with a chance for showers, followed by a big air mass change. A trough of low pressure moves over New England by Tuesday, bringing daytime temps in the 50s and low 60s and nighttime temps in the 30s through midweek!

