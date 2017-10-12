Gov. Baker to follow-up on infrastructure projects in western Mass.

Several community projects are getting big-time announcements today as Governor Charlie Baker continues to lead the MassWorks Infrastructure Program in Springfield.

The residents and visitors at Forest Park remember when construction began at the front entrance after an underground water tunnel collapsed at Swan Pond.



Members of the Springfield Department of Public Works, along with the buildings and recreation departments all worked to find a temporary solution to the problem.



Today, city officials will mark the beginning of the end of the work as the city receives $3 million to replace the water tunnel.



Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito will make the announcement at 4 p.m. today alongside Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other project officials.



This project was made possible through the MassWorks Infrastructure Program, a state program offering grants to communities in the commonwealth for much needed projects.



The program has awarded hundreds of projects in the last 3 years with more than $250 million in funding.



Governor Baker will be making his rounds across the state this morning and afternoon for several project announcements starting in Belchertown at 11 a.m. to Springfield, and then Worcester.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.