50-year-old man reported missing in Springfield

Springfield police are asking for the public's help to locate Blaine Duplisea.

According to the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page, Duplisea has been missing since October 2 and may be in need of medical attention.

Police describe him as being 5'7'' tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Selenia Cruz at 413-787-6360 or can leave a message at 413-750-2249.

