Chicopee police seek to identify larceny suspect

Chicopee police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly used a stolen debit card to buy gas and Dunkin' Donuts on October 3.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the suspect broke into a vehicle on Burnett Road and stole the debit card along with other items.

The suspect then used the stolen card at a gas station on Burnett Road, then again at a Dunkin' Donuts on Boston Road in Springfield, according to Wilk.

Wilk said the suspect was driving a car with a license plate in the window, but the video is too blurry to make out what it reads.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1730.

