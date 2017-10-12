Holyoke officers share experiences during deployment in Puerto Rico

Three Holyoke police officers are in Puerto Rico to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Their deployment is part of an emergency management mutual-aid system.

The majority of people in Puerto Rico are still without power as the death toll continues to rise.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaias Cruz posted several videos on Facebook of officers doing what they can to help citizens.

Luisana Cruz said she's proud of her uncle.



"The fact that he's always been a cop is like since I was little I wanted to be a cop myself," she noted.



The emotional videos by Lt. Cruz shine a light on the lack of electricity, public health access, and rising death toll throughout Puerto Rico.



"I'm really proud that he's out there doing this for our people," Luisana Cruz added.



Lt. Cruz is part of a group of sixty-nine Massachusetts law enforcement officers who will head down south to help with storm devastation.



The request for bilingual officers came a couple of weeks ago, and even some Holyoke officers have family who live on the island.



Officers are paired-up with a local law enforcement officials where together they'll work on security and curfew enforcement.

The officers in Puerto Rico right now are the first of three rotations who will go to help out.