CRRC rail car assembly plant in Springfield nearly complete

Governor Charlie Baker made stops in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

The governor focused on infrastructure improvements and a stop at the huge Chinese rail car assembly plant in East Springfield.

Baker, along with representatives from CRRC, viewed the massive rail car assembly plant facility on Page Blvd.

Construction on the $95 million plant is nearly complete.

The 204,000 square foot facility will assemble more than 400 rail cars for the MBTA.

It means job and an economic boost here in Western Massachusetts.

"There's no other facility like this on the East Coast and I think that's part of the reason why Los Angeles and Philadelphia both signed contracts to have their cars assembled here as well," Baker noted.

The assembly plant is being built on the site of the former Westinghouse plant.

The first cars are expected to roll off the production line in about six months or so.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.