Arrest made in alleged assault of Holyoke High student

A suspect has been arrested in the alleged assault of a Holyoke High School student last week.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told Western Mass News that Laquan Jamar Young was arrested this week.

Arrest logs indicate that Young, 26, was arrested Tuesday night on High Street in Holyoke.

Last Thursday, a 16-year-old female Holyoke High student was walking in an area between Peck Full Service Community School and Holyoke High School known as "the dingle" when she was approached and allegedly assaulted by a male subject.

Albert noted that the student, who was not injured, was able to get away and ran to Holyoke High, where she reported the incident to school staff.

Out of an abundance of caution, a 'shelter-in-place' was ordered as a precaution at Peck as officers search the area for the suspect.

The incident led to an increased presence at the school, both at morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal.

Officials with Holyoke District Court said that Young was arraigned Wednesday on charges including threatening to commit a crime and kidnapping.

The case remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.