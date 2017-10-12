State awards money to repair culvert at Forest Park

Governor Charlie Baker, along with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, made stops in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

Among the stops was Springfield's Forest Park, where the state awarded the city a grant for an infrastructure project at the park.

Earlier this summer, a water culvert collapsed and forced the closure of the road near the main entrance to Forest Park.

Today, Baker and Polito announced that the state has awarded Springfield $3 million to fix the problem.

The funding comes from the MassWorks Infrastructure program. It gives communities a chance to receive funding for various projects.

This time for Springfield, it was to replace the culvert that collapsed.

"This is a really special place and losing the ability to get in here and also if this thing really did flood and started to collapse, there would be potential consequences for some of the folks who live down river," Baker explained.

Earlier this afternoon, the governor visited the $95 million CRRC assembly plant .

More than 400 subway cars for the MBTA will be assembled at the plant, which is located at site of the former Westinghouse plant on Page Blvd.

Construction of the huge facility is complete and the first cars are expected to come off the assembly line in about six months or so.

This culvert project is critical to the ecosystem at Forest Park. It will protect Swan Pond and the surrounding habitat here.

The MassWorks infrastructure funding program, which funded this new culvert project at Forest Park, began in 2010. It has helped more than 100 communities across the state.

