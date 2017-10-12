WMass gun shop owner weighs in on bill to ban bump stocks

The Massachusetts House has approved a bill that would ban devices called bump stocks.

These devices allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns.

The desire to ban bump stocks comes after the Las Vegas attack.

Police said that the shooter used bump stocks to kill more than 50 people and injure 500 others.

Twelve of the rifles the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting had in his 32nd floor hotel room were modified with a bump stock.

"He was a failure at being a bad person," said Walt Lamon with Culverine Firearms in Feeding Hills.

The bump stock is an attachment that some experts have said enables a semiautomatic rifle to fire faster.

"In the military, we shot automatic weapons. We know what they're like. There is a use for that in the military. I don't deal with them here," Lamon noted.

Following the Vegas attack that killed more than 50 people and injured 500 others, the National Rifle Association announced that it would support tighter restrictions on such devices.

Lamon told Western Mass News that he believes that bump stocks waste ammunition, they're inaccurate, and are difficult to master.

"It's just sort of a waste of time," Lamon explained.

The bump stock is not banned under federal law, but some Massachusetts lawmakers are trying to outlaw them statewide.

The House voted Wednesday in favor of legislation that would ban the devices.

"The way the legislature is trying to go about banning bump stocks is entirely wrong because they're making it not about bump stocks," Lamon added.

Lamon said that he has not ever sold bump stocks. "I don't think that I will ever have any use for them," Lamon noted.

The Las Vegas attack was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

With this measure in effect, those who violate would face between three and twenty years in prison.

