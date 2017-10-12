Meals to continue despite Mason Square Senior Center closing

There's good news for senior citizens in the Mason Square area.

The group was upset after their senior center was set to close their doors on Friday, which would cut them off to services, including a popular lunch program.

The city heard these concerns and came up with a way to make sure seniors can continue to access these programs.

On Tuesday, seniors were protesting to bring back these services.

The Mason Square Senior Center is set to close its doors for good tomorrow.

There is another center being built in Blunt Park, but it's not quite ready to open.

The senior center is a much-relied upon resource for those in the neighborhood.

One of the chief reasons for protesting was a low-cost lunch program, but thankfully, there will be no interruption in these services.

"We are very excited to announce that meals will continue at the Mason Wright center, for the Mason Wright residents. It sounded like there was going to be a bit of a delay with the closing of the senior center, but Mason Wright has stepped up, Greater Springfield is always ready to step up and serve the clients in that area. Some of the clients don't have ready access to food, so it is really important that this program and access to healthy meals continues," said Jill Keough with Greater Springfield Services.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he applauded the new plan.

The new center is expected to be open by the end of the year.

