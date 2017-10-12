Baseball game helps raise money for Puerto Rico

Although there is no baseball in October for the Red Sox, there are some local kids hitting the field and it was all for a good cause.

The kids at Chestnut Academy Middle School took on the grown-ups for a game of baseball Thursday afternoon and it was all to raise money for Puerto Rico.

The team of grown-ups consisted police officers, teachers, faculty and more.

Many kids at Chestnut Academy have family in Puerto Rico who are trying to recover from Hurricane Maria.

The game was free, but they were asking for donations for Puerto Rico. They also were selling snacks and baked goods some of the teachers made to raise the money.

It was more than just about raising money, said principal Dan Sullivan. It was about bringing everyone together outside of school for something fun.

"Being a member of our community, of the Latino community, many of our families have many people affected by the hurricane that was a real disaster, so to be able to do a small part in their regrowth would be huge," Sullivan explained.

It was perfect perfect weather for the game today and kids and adults alike had a great time.

