Changing to more of a summer-feel this weekend

Our weather changing as we head into the weekend. Today was another beautiful, typical October day with a cold start this morning followed by a mild, sunny afternoon. Tonight won’t be nearly as chilly as clouds build into our area and dew points continue to climb. By Saturday morning, most will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We have a cloudier weekend on tap with a few showers possible early Saturday, then mostly cloudy and mild in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. We get muggier Saturday night with the passage of a warm front and temperatures only fall into the middle and upper 50s. A shower or two is possible through Sunday morning as the front passes.

Sunday stays humid and warmer with highs nearing 80! Ahead of an approaching cold front, winds out of the southwest will increase and a 30 or 40mph gust will be possible. Showers arrive Sunday night as the front passes and will be followed by a sharp temperature drop through Monday morning. Temperatures by 8am Monday should be back to the upper 40s and highs only reach upper 50s with a gusty northwest breeze.

Some of the chilliest air of the season descends on western Mass Monday night and Tuesday. Our overnight temps look to fall into the upper 20s under a clear sky with a heavy frost potential for Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a sunny, cool day with highs again in the upper 50s. High pressure dominates most of next week, so our weather is looking very quiet. Expect cool temps through midweek, then warming back above normal by the end of the week with abundant sunshine.

