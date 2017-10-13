I-91 South on-ramp closed in Northampton for construction

Construction in Northampton will close the I-91 Southbound on-ramp today.

The Mass. Department of Transportation said drivers will have to take Interchange 19 or 22 while the ramp is closed starting at 9 a.m.

This is part of the ongoing $13.3 million highway project in Northampton and Easthampton where crews are working to resurfacing pavement and make bridge deck improvements.

They said the ramp will reopen at 3 p.m.

