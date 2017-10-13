Rumor at Westfield High School prompts increased police presence

A rumor that was spread by a senior at Westfield High School prompted an increased police presence this morning.

Westfield police told Western Mass News the student said on Thursday that there would be a shooting on Friday.

The superintendent's office confirmed with us they first got word of the rumor through an anonymous tip.

School officials conducted a brief investigation which determined it was in fact, just a rumor.

Western Mass News was told the incident did not impact the rest of the school day or after school activities.

