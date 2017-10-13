5 arrested during overnight cocaine bust in Springfield

A significant amount of cocaine was taken off the streets by Springfield police overnight.

Springfield police told Western Mass News officers from the Narcotics unit were investigating 47-year-old Francisco Siri's home on Parker Street.

Their investigation resulted in almost 200 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and over $1,500 in cash seized.

Four other men from Longmeadow, Holyoke, and Somers, Connecticut were also arrested and charged with cocaine possession.

Siri is facing cocaine trafficking and three counts of drug distribution charges.

