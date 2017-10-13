SLIDESHOW: Corn mazes in Western Mass.

Fall is in full swing and that means apple picking, pumpkin decorating, foliage, and corn mazes.
Western Massachusetts is home to several fantastic mazes which have been intricately cut into some of the cornfields that dot the area.
Some locations offer fun during the day and fright by night, while others host special themed events during the season.
Here is a list of some of the mazes in our area:
(click on the location name for a look at the maze)
Austin Brothers Valley Farm - 270 West Street, Belchertown
Features: two mazes (one for adults and one for kids), pumpkin picking, hayrides
For more information, including price and hours: visit their website or 413-668-6843
Hicks Family Farm - 1299 Route 2, Charlemont
Features: "Haunted Weekends" at night, 9-hole mini golf, scavenger hunt in the maze
For more information, including price and hours: visit their website or (413) 404-5727
Mike's Maze - 23 S. Main Street, Sunderland
Features: Dog Walker Weekend (Nov. 4-5), Beer Tasting Maze (Oct. 27)
For more information, including price and hours: visit their website or (413) 665-8331
Randall's Farm and Greenhouse - 631 Center Street, Ludlow
Features: pumpkin picking hayrides (Sat and Sun)
For more information, including price and hours: visit their website or (413) 589-7071
Rolling Acres Farm - 53 Pleasant Street, Southampton
Features: Zombie Paintball Hayride (Fri and Sat nights), bouncing pillow
For more information, including price and hours: visit their website or (413) 297-7488
The Apple Place - 540 Somers Road, East Longmeadow
Features: Fall Festival (Oct. 14)
For more information, including price and hours: visit their website or (413) 348-9628
