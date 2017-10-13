Court documents reveal moments during alleged Holyoke student abduction

Western Mass News continues to follow the latest on an alleged abduction and assault of a 16-year-old Holyoke High School student last week.

A 26-year-old man from was arrested and charged in the wake of that incident.



Holyoke Public Schools have increased security near a popular cut through known as 'the dingle' where the alleged incident took place.

School officials told Western Mass News that on top of the increased police presence, the Department of Public Works has recently cleared the path that leads from the Peck Middle School to the high school to increase visibility.



Court documents obtained by Western Mass News showed that surveillance footage from a home and a convenience store connected the suspect, Laquan Young to the assault and abduction.



Those documents also showed the victim reported that Young followed her on her walk to school.

Young reportedly asked the girl why she was walking alone and looking beautiful. He then asked if she went to middle or the high school which the victim said she did not answer.



The victim went on and said that Young told her was 17 and a freshmen only because he had stayed back because he smoked too much weed, according to those documents.



Also in the documents claims the victim and Young encountered an officer patrolling the Peck Middle School lot.

Young stopped to chat with the officer and the victim continued down the path to 'the dingle'.



It was there that the victim claims Young grabbed her arm as she texted a friend for help and he then threatened to shoot her.



The next day, Young was stopped by an officer after matching the images from nearby cameras, and denied being involved in an incident at the high school.



Young later allowed police to search his home where he lives with his grandmother.

Detectives said they found a hat seen in the surveillance video.

As a result, Young was charged and arraigned this week on the following charges:

Assault and battery

Threat to commit a crime

Kidnapping

Larceny over $250.00

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

