Springfield shelter helping animals rescued from Puerto Rico

An overwhelming rush of animals from Puerto Rico are getting a second chance in western Massachusetts.

Animal caretakers from Dakin Humane Society have been on the front lines treating airlifted dogs and cats.

"It's a disaster in Puerto Rico right now, so these are the lucky animals. That are getting out and cared for in a place where there is water and electricity," said Karina King with Dakin.

Hundreds of cats, dogs, and even pigs rescued from destruction.

"There would be somewhere between 80 and 180 animals per plane," King added.

Flights loaded with animals flown directly from disaster-torn Puerto Rico landed in New Jersey. This was the hub of where shelter animals from the island were being sent.

Faithful employees from Dakin Humane Society, like King, were ready on the tarmac to triage animals.

"Some time between 8 o'clock at night and 2 in the morning, planes would arrive. We wouldn't know what was on the planes, until we unloaded them," King explained.

Animals like Jackie, Harry, and Kane suffered a traumatic loss, but will soon have a new lease on life in the northeast.

Dakin Humane Society has taken 35 of the over 800 shelter animals already taken to the United States.

"They are going to be in a place where they can be taken care of when Puerto Rico is just not in a place to provide that care," King noted.

These animals from Puerto Rico are joined by dogs and cats who survived Hurricanes Irma and Harvey and while some have found new homes like these happy pups, "they are stacking up," King said.

The shelter is packed and there are still an overwhelming swell in rescued pets expected to come.

This as flights to and from the island continue to assist in this humanitarian crisis.

"The planes when they come out have animals on them and when they go back, they have human supplies on them for the human relief effort," King noted.

Not everyone is in the position to take home a new pet, but there is something you can do to help.

