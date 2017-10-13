West Springfield Terriers and Minnechaug Falcons face off in week six match-up

It’s another Friday night under the lights and the high school football season is heating up.

Tonight, two of the strongest offenses in western Mass are matching up as the West Springfield Terriers visit the Minnechaug Falcons.

Both of these teams are 4-1 and are in the top five teams in western Mass.

Minnechaug has won their last four games in a row and they are looking to improve upon that this week.

Using their home field and always great home crowd to their advantage.

Both of these teams are undefeated in their respective leagues and this game can really help them come playoff time.

West Springfield’s running game will be a big test to the Minnechaug defense, and Minnechaug has a great passing game headed up by Sophmore Quarterback Anthony Izzo.

