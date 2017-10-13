Local athletes undergo heart screenings

Heart screenings can be life-saving, even for those who are in the prime of their lives.

This year, UMass Athletics required their basketball players to undergo heart screenings.

Transfer guard Jaylen Brantley learned about a heart defect, which ended his career but saved his life.

Now, more local athletes are getting checked to ensure they are heart healthy.

"It was definitely worth it because it could save your life," said Aidan Chan.



Heart conditions can fly under the radar for years, but the Kevs Foundation is helping youth in the Pioneer Valley identify those conditions.

"We want to make sure all of our student athletes are heart safe before they hit the fields," said Susan Canning with the Kevs Foundation.

Agawam High School hosted heart screenings on Friday.

For sophomore Sam Polley, it was a no-brainer.

"My family has a history of heart problems, so I just want to be safe, make sure," Polley noted.

Along with a heart check-up, students learned how to use automatic external defibrillators should they ever need to help in saving a life.

Students also got a chance to practice CPR.

Protecting yourself and being prepared to help others is a critical step.



"We're trying to prevent those tragedies you hear about in the news regarding sudden death," said pediatric cardiologist Dr. Michael Willers.

Willers said that this non-invasive testing is quick and simple.

"Things that can't be picked up on a regular exam," Willers noted.

The event is going on until 7:30 p.m. Friday and there are still slots open.

