WMass officers return home from deployment to Puerto Rico

It was a happy homecoming at Barnes Airport as several officers arrived from Puerto Rico after providing aide in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Those officers included two from Chelsea, one from Hamden, one from Easthampton, and three officers from Holyoke.

The officers flew into San Juan about six days ago and were sworn in as officers in Puerto Rico.

They did everything from pass out supplies from the Navy to perform traffic details.

"Trying to help out our fellow man in a time of need. This really was a great humanitarian effort. All we want to do is continue to lend help and help those in Puerto Rico that need it," said Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger.

The officers stayed on a ship with one bathroom and while the conditions were not ideal, it is nothing compared to what those on the island are still dealing with.

The officers did return back to the Bay State earlier than expected.

MEMA said in a statement to Western Mass News:

“Seven law enforcement officers from Massachusetts, who had previously deployed to Puerto Rico to assist in hurricane recovery operations, have returned to the Commonwealth. It is our understanding that there was a miscommunication regarding specific parameters of a humanitarian assignment that the officers were involved with, and as a result, the officers were rotated out of their assignment. MEMA continues to work to support Puerto Rico in their recovery process from the recent devastating hurricanes."

