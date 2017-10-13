Springfield teacher fights for breast cancer screening that saved her life

October is breast cancer awareness month and throughout the month, Western Mass News will bring you stories of survival, cutting edge research and treatment, and the latest in diagnostics.

Today, a story of survival.

A Springfield teacher was told she was too young to have cancer.

Even though she felt a lump, she fought to get a closer look. Today, she is alive and well because she knew her body and stood up for herself.

"I found a lump, I was in the shower, and I immediately knew it was breast cancer," said Caitlin Whitney.

Ironically, Whitney, a fifth grade teacher at Glenwood Elementary School in Springfield, was part of a foundation to promote early breast cancer detection.

When Whitney found the lump, she immediately went to her doctor.

"She said I was too young to have cancer and I said, 'I need to have an ultrasound and a biopsy, something is there,'" Whitney noted.

Whitney pushed and got that ultrasound immediately. She was right. Doctors found something that looked suspicious.

"Then they ended up doing a biopsy and it came back that it was stage one cancer. It was invasive ductive carcinoma and it was very, very aggressive. It was May 29, 2014, I was 29, so 29 is my lucky number," Whitney explained.

Along with her doctors at Baystate Medical Center, she decided to have a lumpectomy, which was a success.

Whitney was declared cancer-free, but that was not the end of her journey.

"Then I went through 16 rounds of chemo and 30 rounds or radiation. We just say that treatment was my insurance policy. I thank God every single day that I knew, I had the knowledge, I had the education about what cancer symptoms are...because my oncologist had said if I had just waited, just waited a couple of weeks like planned my prognosis would have been completely different. That's how aggressive my cancer was," Whitney said.

Believe it or not, Whitney has participated in the Rays of Hope walk in Springfield since middle school. After her diagnosis, she formed "SEAL Team Pink." They are now getting ready for their fourth Rays of Hope walk together.

Whitney said that it's still a daily struggle, but she is sharing her story with anyone who will listen.

"So I want people to hear my story and go to the doctor and if it's cancer, they will be a survivor like I am," Whitney added.

Western Mass News is proud to sponsor the Rays of Hope walk once again this year, which is Sunday, October 22. The run starts at 8:30 a.m., the walk at 10:30 a.m. and both beginning at the Temple Beth El in Springfield.

