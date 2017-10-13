New mural being painted at Westover Air Reserve Base

Westover has a new sight to see thanks to one very dedicated volunteer.

“In honor of the pilots, past and present, that've put their lives at risk for the flag,” said Francis Venne.

Francis, or known to most as Fran, is a carpenter on-site reconstructing Westover’s base hangar.

More than 90 days later, what was once a blank space is now touching the people who come across it.

Fran has completely volunteered to do the project for free.

What is now close to a finished product is surprising people who see it, like Seargant Andrew Biscoe, the Chief Public Affairs Officer at Westover.

“When I walked in today, I had to look all the way up, then I looked at this artist. I have a lot of admiration in his work.”

The base hangar building has been a staple here at Westover since the 1900's, and now only is reconstruction bringing it back to life, but now so is Fran’s mural.”

Completely free-hand painted, Fran said painting has been a hobby since he was a child.

The project is expected to be completed in about a week after Francis adds a classic C5-M plane, but the undone masterpiece is still stopping people in their tracks.

“I was standing back there one day and I watched a gentleman walk by, and he turned and he touched it to see if the flag to see if it was real, and I couldn't ask for a better reaction.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.