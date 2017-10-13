UMass Amherst testing for declining honey bee population

Honey bees are hanging onto those flowers and those warm temps as long as they can, but the concern from some bee keepers right now is their bee population.

Experts at UMass Amherst have been testing bees to see what is causing their numbers to decline.

The honey bee population is on the decline, and bee experts want to know why, so the State Department of Agricultural Resources is doing their part, funding testing in these labs at UMass Amherst.

The state travels to different hives statewide and collects hundreds of sick, dying, or already dead bees. These bees are brought there to the medical zoology lab.

"What I do is I’ll immediately throw them in this negative 80-degree freezer. This helps preserve the RNA, which is what we're actually testing."

They will dissect, tube, crush up, and extract.

They test for 8 different viruses, anything from infected larvae to deformed wings, and after testing nearly 700 honey bees so far, often 4 hives at a time, the results were a little unexpected.

"We found that 3 of those viruses are extremely common, with close to 100% of those viruses being infected," said UMass Lab Tech Timothy Daly.

Thankfully, the other 5 viruses are extremely rare, but it has posed some concerns for the honey bee population.

"The testing program is relatively new, only a year or two old, but it's important work, learning just how healthy these hives are."

"Honey bees are so crucial to our agriculture, and just to the environment in general. They pollinate so many of our crops for human consumption and animal consumption, so without honey bees, we’re in a lot of trouble."

So how are these viruses getting into these hives? And why?

Right now there is no definitive answer. One professor believes some of these viruses could have come from overseas, or they say it could be that certain viruses also adapt better in certain climates.

The tests will continue to help separate the healthy from the unhealthy, in hopes of keeping numbers from dropping any further.

