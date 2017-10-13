Westfield Police warn residents after a business' check was stolen and duplicated

A warning from Westfield Police after a check was stolen from a local business' mailbox.

Westfield Police told Western Mass News that before the mail was picked up, the check was stolen and duplicated.

The suspect was then able to create a new blank check for this account and fill the check out to someone else who then attempted to cash it.

The suspect was not successful, but have has been successful in neighboring towns.

Police are asking that you not place checks in unsecured mailboxes.

Instead, drop them in a locked mailbox that are located throughout the city or bring them to the post office.

