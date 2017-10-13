Brimfield Police seek illegal dumping suspect

Brimfield Police are seeking to identify an illegal dumping suspect who left traces of their personal information at the site.

At a location on New Millbrook Road, police were able to find the suspect's registry documents, mail, a motor vehicle citation, and even a picture in the trash.

If you are the person who illegally dumped, police ask that you call the Brimfield Police Department immediately at 413-245-7222 and ask for Officer Olszta.

